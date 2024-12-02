Big Ten football power rankings: Where did the Gophers finish, and who snuck into fifth place?
The last week of the regular season brought a shakeup, with Michigan playing spoiler against rival Ohio State, and Iowa taking down Nebraska.
1. Oregon (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten): Ducks tune up for Big Ten Championship Game against Penn State with a 49-21 romp over Washington.
2. Penn State (11-1, 8-1): Coach James Franklin has Nittany Lions in Big Ten title game for the first time since 2016, when they beat Wisconsin 38-31.
3. Ohio State (10-2, 7-2): The 13-10 loss to Michigan casts more doubt on coach Ryan Day’s big-game abilities. Still, he’ll have a chance to change that narrative in the playoff.
4. Indiana (11-1, 8-1): Hoosiers run up the score in 66-0 rout of Purdue, just in case the College Football Playoff committee needs convincing.
5. Illinois (9-3, 6-3): Fighting Illini post their first nine-win season since 2007; likely headed to Citrus Bowl.
6. Iowa (8-4, 6-3): As usual against Nebraska, Hawkeyes found a way, getting Drew Stevens’ 53-yard field goal to beat Wisconsin 13-10 as time expires.
7. Michigan (7-5, 5-4): Wolverines defensive line ruled the day, helping hold Ohio State to 77 rushing yards in a 13-10 upset victory.
8. Gophers (7-5, 5-4): In 24-7 win at Wisconsin, Minnesota pitched first-half shutout, made Badgers face average third-down situation of third-and-9.9.
9. Rutgers (7-5, 4-5): Scarlet Knights beat Michigan State 41-14, close regular season with three wins in final four games.
10. Washington (6-6, 4-5): Huskies finish regular season with 49-21 loss at Oregon, going 0-5 on the road and being outscored 176-81.
11. USC (6-6, 4-5): Trojans go toe-to-toe with Notre Dame before Fighting Irish return interceptions 99 and 100 yards for TDs in 49-35 win.
12. Nebraska (6-6, 3-6): Huskers QB Dylan Raiola loses fumble with 20 seconds left, and Iowa kicks 53-yard field goal as time expires for a 13-10 win.
13. Wisconsin (5-7, 3-6): First eight possessions for Badgers in loss to Minnesota: Seven punts and one end of first half kneel-down.
14. Michigan State (5-7, 3-6): Spartans needed to beat Rutgers to earn a bowl bid, but 218 rushing yards by Scarlet Knights leads to 41-14 win.
15. UCLA (5-7, 3-6): Bruins close season with 20-13 comeback win over Fresno State.
16. Northwestern (4-8, 2-7): Wildcats amass 442 yards against Illinois, but three interceptions doom them to 38-28 loss.
17. Maryland (4-8, 1-8): Terrapins fall 44-7 to Penn State, close season with five straight losses.
18. Purdue (1-11, 0-9): Boilermakers fire coach Ryan Walters after 66-0 loss to Indiana caps an 11-game losing streak.
The last week of the regular season brought a shakeup, with Michigan playing spoiler against rival Ohio State, and Iowa taking on Nebraska.