1. Ohio State (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten): Buckeyes were tied at halftime with Northwestern before taking over in third quarter of 21-7 win.

2. Michigan (9-0, 6-0): Second-half surge carries Wolverines to 52-17 win at Rutgers.

3. Penn State (7-2, 4-2): Freshman RBs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton combine for four TDs in 45-14 win at Indiana.

4. Illinois (7-2, 4-2): Fighting lllini's 23-15 loss to Michigan State tightened West race, but they still control their destiny.

5. Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3): Badgers beat Maryland 23-10, improve to 3-1 under interim coach Jim Leonhard.

6. Gophers (6-3, 3-3): Backup QB Athan Kaliakmanis led comeback at Nebraska. Will he start vs. Northwestern?

7. Maryland (6-3, 3-3): Coach Mike Locksley shoulders blame after Terrapins struggle in wind and rain in Madison.

8. Iowa (5-4, 3-3): Freshman Kaleb Johnson's 200 rushing yards lead Hawkeyes to 24-3 win at Purdue.

9. Purdue (5-4, 3-3): Boilermakers struggled with wind in loss to Iowa that dropped them into four-way tie for second in the West.

10. Michigan State (4-5, 2-4): Spartans shake off tunnel controversy and shut down West-leading Illinois.

11. Nebraska (3-6, 2-4): Huskers have lost four straight and seven of past 10 to Gophers.

12. Rutgers (4-5, 1-5): Scarlet Knights held 17-14 halftime lead over Michigan before allowing four third-quarter touchdowns.

13. Indiana (3-6, 1-5): Hoosiers riding six-game skid and now must play the Buckeyes in Columbus.

14. Northwestern (1-8, 1-5): Wildcats hung tough against Ohio State before losing their eighth in a row.