Don’t stub your toe. That’s the advice to College Football Playoff contenders Oregon, Penn State and Indiana this week. They each opened as prohibitive favorites against their opponents, and they all should take care of business and not jeopardize some upcoming juicy matchups in the final three weeks of November. (All games Saturday unless designated. The Gophers-Rutgers prediction will run later this week).
Big Ten football picks: Can Michigan spoil Indiana’s magical ride?
While the Hoosiers look to go to 10-0, Iowa will try to stay sharp against UCLA in the Rose Bowl stadium.
Three with intrigue
Michigan at No. 8 Indiana, 2:30 p.m., CBS
• Off to their best start in school history, the 9-0 Hoosiers will try to pad their resume by beating the 2023 national champions. A win in Bloomington sets Indiana up nicely for its Nov. 23 showdown at Ohio State. Indiana 35, Michigan 20
Iowa at UCLA, 8 p.m. Friday, FOX
• Like Indiana and the Gophers before them, Iowa fans will make the pilgrimage west and take over Pasadena. The Hawkeyes stay on track for a nine-win season and a Florida bowl game. Iowa 31, UCLA 17
Maryland at No. 1 Oregon, 6 p.m., BTN
• The Ducks have gone from a Big Ten title contender to the force in the conference this season. They have too many playmakers for the Terrapins to keep up. Oregon 51, Maryland 21
Keep an eye on
Washington at No. 6 Penn State, 7 p.m., Peacock (stream)
• Penn State fans weren’t happy that the showdown against Ohio State was a noon Eastern kickoff instead of their “White Out’' night game. This week, the Huskies visit for the “White Out’' game, but it’ll be streamed only on Peacock. The Nittany Lions dispatch Washington and stay in the playoff mix. Penn State 27, Washington 17
Purdue at No. 3 Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX
• The Boilermakers are coming off an overtime loss to Northwestern, while the Buckeyes went to Penn State and shut down the Nittany Lions. Yes, this will be a mismatch. Ohio State 45, Purdue 13
