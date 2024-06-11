Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins, who shut out Colorado 5-0 behind a strong outing from starting pitcher Chris Paddack to start a 10-game homestand. Paddack has been very good this season against lesser competition but not so much against elite teams. He is a symbol of this year's Twins, and a key to how things go the rest of the way. Plus the drama of the PWHL Draft in St. Paul, just days after GM Natalie Darwitz was ousted from Minnesota following their championship.

10:00: Star Tribune Gophers football writer Randy Johnson joins the show to talk about the Gophers' "Summer Splash" recruiting event. P.J. Fleck is putting together a strong class of players against a backdrop of uncertainty in college sports.

26:00: A look at who the Wolves might pick in two weeks in the NBA Draft.

