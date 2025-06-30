Opinion: Debt and its consequences must be front of mind amid swirl over reconciliation bill

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
For most of my life, the federal government has run deficits. The reconciliation bill that was passed by the House in May and was under debate in the Senate on Monday is no different: The Congressional Budget Office projects the House version of the bill will increase the deficit by nearly $2.8 trillion and the Senate version by $3.3 trillion over the next decade. [Opinion editor’s note: Senate approval had not yet taken place as the deadline for this article was reached.]
Cynicism about these estimates is understandable. Many have grown weary after decades of watching policymakers use the debt as a cudgel to block spending, while conveniently ignoring it when it comes to tax cuts.
But even if you haven’t cared before, it’s time to pay attention. Debt builds on itself. To finance the deficit, we issue more debt. The more debt we take on, the more markets seem to get nervous about how it’ll get paid back — pushing the interest rate higher. The increase in interest rates was the stated rationale for Moody’s downgrade of U.S. sovereign debt in May. The projected increase in interest rates from the reconciliation bill alone is slated to add more than $440 billion in interest payments. Even prior to the reconciliation bill, the CBO projected we’ll spend more just on interest payments than all discretionary spending by 2055. “Discretionary” includes everything that isn’t Social Security and health care; the scope is larger than can be addressed by rooting out inefficiencies in federal offices or scaling back defense spending.
There are indirect consequences of growing debt that even the most dyed-in-the-wool progressive should care about. The growing size of the debt has led Congress and the White House to end spending on programs that are worthwhile, but which pay for themselves in the long term. The rise in Treasury rates also drives up the cost of borrowing for households, businesses and local governments, making it harder to invest in our families and communities. High inflation will inevitably result from trying to finance the debt by printing more dollars, and from the reduced capacity to produce that comes with fewer investments in capital, infrastructure and R&D.
Even those who want the government to do more should care about accumulating deficits. But how can we address it?
First, we have to overcome our annoyance with lawmakers who only care about the debt when it’s politically convenient. Even if they’re not taking it seriously, voters should.