Opinion: Debt and its consequences must be front of mind amid swirl over reconciliation bill

But even if you haven’t cared before, it’s time to pay attention. Debt builds on itself. To finance the deficit, we issue more debt. The more debt we take on, the more markets seem to get nervous about how it’ll get paid back — pushing the interest rate higher. The increase in interest rates was the stated rationale for Moody’s downgrade of U.S. sovereign debt in May. The projected increase in interest rates from the reconciliation bill alone is slated to add more than $440 billion in interest payments. Even prior to the reconciliation bill, the CBO projected we’ll spend more just on interest payments than all discretionary spending by 2055. “Discretionary” includes everything that isn’t Social Security and health care; the scope is larger than can be addressed by rooting out inefficiencies in federal offices or scaling back defense spending.