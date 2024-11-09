Elections

Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House says

President Joe Biden will host President-elect Donald Trump for a traditional postelection meeting in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House said Saturday.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

The Associated Press
November 9, 2024 at 5:08PM
President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump. (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)

Such a meeting is customary between the outgoing president and the incoming president, and is meant partly to mark the start of a peaceful transfer of power under America's democracy.

But Trump, a Republican, did not host Biden, a Democrat, for a sit-down after the 2020 election, when Trump lost his reelection bid.

Trump sought the presidency four years later, and this week he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat. Trump is the first former president to return to power since Grover Cleveland regained the White House in the 1892 election.

The White House said Biden called Trump this past Wednesday to congratulate him and invite him to meet in the Oval Office.

In a speech Thursday, Biden said he had assured Trump ''that I would direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition. That's what the American people deserve.''

Their upcoming meeting is set for 11 a.m.

DARLENE SUPERVILLE

The Associated Press

