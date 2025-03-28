Twin Cities Suburbs

Bicyclist killed after colliding with Twin Cities school bus at it turned at intersection

The crash occurred about 7:25 a.m., the State Patrol said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 28, 2025 at 3:52PM

A bicyclist was hit by a school bus Friday morning in the Twin Cities and died, officials said.

The crash involving a St. Francis School District bus occurred about 7:25 a.m. in St. Francis on Ambassador Boulevard at the intersection with St. Francis Boulevard, the State Patrol and a district spokesman said.

That location is near the district offices and other buildings it operates.

The patrol said the victim is a 21 year-old man. He was declared dead at the scene.

The driver was the bus’ only occupant, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

A sheriff’s office statement read that “early indications show that a school bus driven by an adult female was attempting to turn right onto St. Francis Blvd. from eastbound Ambassador Blvd. NW., when it crashed into an adult male riding a bicycle.”

Officials have yet to release other details about the crash including whether the bicyclist or the bus driver had the right of way, or whether the bicyclist was wearing a helmet.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and are fully cooperating with local and state law enforcements and agencies in the investigation of this accident,” a district statement read.

