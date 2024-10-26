Beyoncé endorses Kamala Harris in joyful speech at Houston rally: 'I'm here as a mother'

''I'm not here as a celebrity, I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother,'' Beyoncé said at a Houston rally for Kamala Harris' presidential campaign Friday night. ''A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we're not divided.''