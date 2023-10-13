Movie watchers have until this holiday season to grab all the DVDs and Blu-ray movies they can from Best Buy before the electronics retailer pulls physical movies from the shelves for good.

The Richfield retailer said this week that it will stop selling physical movies in its stores and online in early 2024. The announcement that the country's last major specialty electronics retailer will stop selling movies could be a major blow to the industry that has seen sinking sales as streaming has grown dominant.

"To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago," Best Buy said in a statement. "Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover and enjoy."

Best Buy will continue to sell video games and vinyl records.

Best Buy, which stopped selling CDs in 2018, has adjusted its product mix over the years as technology has evolved with recently an increased emphasis on growing the selection of items geared to help improve and monitor customers' health.

Best Buy's announcement comes after streaming platform Netflix stopped shipping rental discs to its customers at the end of September.

U.S. physical disc sales and rentals dropped nearly 30% to $361 million in the first quarter of this year compared to last year, according to the Digital Entertainment Group. Meanwhile, subscription streaming increased more than 22% in the first quarter of this year to $8.7 billion.