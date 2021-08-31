Best Buy is all abuzz as the retailer introduces its most extensive lineup of electric transportation products from e-bikes and scooters to mopeds and accessories.

Most of the items are now available online, and some will be offered at select Best Buy stores in October.

While it isn't the first time the electronics retailer has offered e-transportation items, the selection has dramatically expanded, and it's the first time services for the devices will also be available.

"There's been incredible innovation in the e-transportation space, and we know more customers are looking for ways to efficiently and sustainably commute," said Frank Bedo, senior vice president of ecommerce and health at Best Buy, in a statement Tuesday. "As we grow this selection, we look forward to helping customers find the right products to fit their needs and supporting them as they hit the road safely."

The Richfield retailer has started to offer products from brands like Unagi, which makes lightweight and compact scooters; Bird, which makes scooters and e-bikes; and Segway, whose Ninebot scooters, plus dirt e-bikes, mopeds and go-karts will be offered.

Best Buy also will offer for $100 assembly and fine-tuning of e-bikes at customers' homes.

Last week during the company's latest earnings call with analysts, Best Buy CEO Corie Barry mentioned electronic transportation as one of several expansion categories the retailer. Best Buy also plans to add products in fitness, beauty, sleep, pain management, vision and hearing.