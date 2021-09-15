A new collaboration

Smack Shack restaurant and Indeed Brewing have joined forces with the new beer Haul In, a lemon- and sea salt-infused lager that (naturally) pairs well with seafood. And they're launching it with a bang.

Beginning at noon on Saturday, Indeed Brewing (711 15th Av. NE., Mpls., indeedbrewing.com) will feature a seafood boil from Smack Shack, with the debut of Haul In as the main event. The beer will be available at Smack Shack's North Loop location (603 Washington Av. N., Mpls., smack-shack.com) beginning Sunday; it will be on Indeed's menu for a limited time, with crowlers available for on-the-go purchases.

"We're so excited to work with our friends and longtime partners at Indeed to brew our own Smack Shack-inspired beer," said Smack Shack owner Josh Thoma. "The infusion of the lemon and sea salt is the perfect combination for our menu and pairs great with a lobster roll."

Celebrating Oktoberfest

You don't need to travel to Germany to take part in Oktoberfest — local breweries have plenty going on.

Fair State Brewing Cooperative (2506 Central Av. NE., Mpls.) is combining Oktoberfest with its seventh anniversary celebration for its Co-optoberfest on Saturday. The beer garden and taproom open at noon and will be serving seven new beers: Best Friends Day (BA stout), Time Debt (dark sour), Foamo (Foeder Helles), Rebillionizing (table beer), Secret Highways (sumac saison), Lichtenhainer (German wheat beer), and Festbier (Oktoberfest lager). Festivities also include food, polka lessons and a stein-hoisting competition. Get all the details at fairstate.coop.

St. Paul Brewing (688 E. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul, stpaulbrewing.com) is launching its Oktoberfest celebration Saturday with a freshly tapped Oktoberfest lager, available through Oct. 3. Or hold out until Sept. 24 for the brewery's inaugural Oktoberfest Bazaar from 3 to 11 p.m. with a vintage market, live music and a special menu (think pork roast, brats, pretzels and German-inspired snack boards). For die-hard fans, the brewery is also offering a limited edition beer stein ($20) that can be used for $5 pints of the Oktoberfest beer, a Märzen-style lager.

Rock Bottom Brewery (825 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.) is bringing back its Rocktoberfest, and raising a glass will help a local charity. The beer, a traditional smooth and malty German lager, is available through Oct. 26, but the 25 cents-to-a-local-charity (to be determined) is only through Oct. 5.

Last call

Fans of the Minnesota State Fair can still get a taste of it — at least part of it. For a limited time, Lift Bridge Brewery (1900 Tower Drive W., Stillwater) has its Mini Donut and Key Lime Pie beers available in both the Stillwater and New Richmond, Wis., taprooms. Both beers are available on tap and in crowlers to go on a first-come, first-served basis. But once the supply is out, you'll have to wait until next year — Aug. 25, 2022, to be exact.