Bears fire coach Matt Eberflus with free-falling team last in NFC North

Matt Eberflus has been fired by the Chicago Bears, one day after botching a timeout in a loss to Detroit, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

The Associated Press
November 29, 2024 at 5:55PM
Matt Eberflus was 14-32 in two-plus seasons with the Bears, who fell to 4-8 with their sixth straight loss on Thursday. (Duane Burleson)

CHICAGO — Matt Eberflus has been fired by the Chicago Bears, one day after botching a timeout in a loss to Detroit, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will serve as interim coach, according to the person.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the decision.

Eberflus was 14-32 in two-plus seasons with the Bears, who fell to 4-8 with their sixth straight loss on Thursday.

