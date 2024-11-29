CHICAGO — Matt Eberflus has been fired by the Chicago Bears, one day after botching a timeout in a loss to Detroit, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
Bears fire coach Matt Eberflus with free-falling team last in NFC North
The Associated Press
By ANDREW SELIGMAN
November 29, 2024 at 5:55PM
Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will serve as interim coach, according to the person.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the decision.
Eberflus was 14-32 in two-plus seasons with the Bears, who fell to 4-8 with their sixth straight loss on Thursday.
___
