BCA stands behind disputed DWI tests as ‘accurate and reliable’

Hundreds of alcohol breath tests thought to have been inaccurate due to data entry errors are valid after all, officials from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said Friday.
BCA lab scientists conducted a “mathematical recalculation” of each DWI breath sample in question and found them to be “accurate and reliable,” said agency Superintendent Drew Evans. “And they are prepared to testify to that.”
Issues with samples collected using DataMaster devices came to light in September after it was discovered that some law enforcement officers entered incorrect alcohol concentration values into portable breathalyzer machines after dry gas cylinders had been replaced.
The gas cylinder with a known alcohol concentration is used as a control to make sure the alcohol reading off the breath test is correct. The machine is used repeatedly with the same gas cylinder and is typically sent back for maintenance and recertified annually, the BCA said.
The errors that arose in September after some cylinders had been replaced raised questions about the validity of breath tests taken with the devices. Officials had previously said about 275 cases in Aitkin, Winona, Chippewa, Hennepin and Olmsted counties may have been affected by data entry errors.
The BCA subsequently said it found “multiple” data entry errors by trained operators during the installation of gas cylinders in the instrument.
Defense attorney Chuck Ramsay, who has been defending Minnesotans charged with driving while intoxicated for more than 30 years, discovered the problem with DataMaster while handling two cases in Aitkin County. The DataMaster cylinders used to check blood alcohol content had incorrect serial numbers.
The Aitkin County Attorney’s Office dismissed charges for at least one of the drivers due to the questionable accuracy of the devices, court records showed. Elsewhere, several DWI cases have been tossed out and other civil cases have been canceled, Ramsay said.