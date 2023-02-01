The White Bear Lake police officer who was shot Jan. 24 while serving a felony arrest warrant was hit twice after Daniel Loren Holmgren opened his bedroom door and fired at the officers, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Wednesday in an update that clarified some details about the incident.

Veteran officer Ryan Sheak continues to recover from injuries to his stomach, leg, and pelvis, and remained hospitalized Wednesday in stable condition, according to White Bear Lake police Captain Phil Henry.

Holmgren, 33, of White Bear Lake, was taken into custody after the shooting and stands charged with attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer and four counts of first-degree assault on a peace officer.

According to the BCA's update: four White Bear Lake police officers went to the Lakewood Hills Apartments on the 3100 block of Karth Road to arrest Holmgren, who was wanted on felony domestic violence charges. He had failed to appear in court and had previously threatened to shoot police officers.

The officers entered the apartment with a family member's permission. They learned Holmgren was in a bedroom with the door shut. While one officer stayed near the front door, officers Sheak, Sgt. Eric Gadbois and a fourth officer went to the bedroom door and announced who they were and why they were there. Holmgren refused to come out.

Gadbois then fired pepper balls under the closed bedroom door. Holmgren opened the door and fired several rounds at the officers, striking Sheak twice. Gadbois and Sheak returned fire.

The officers left to get medical care for Sheak. Officers later used teargas and Holmgren surrendered after a standoff. Holmgren was not injured. BCA crime scene personnel recovered a semi-automatic pistol from the apartment. The officers wore body cameras and the video will be released once the case is closed and fully adjudicated, according to the BCA.

Gadbois has worked in law enforcement for 12 years, and Sheak for 8.