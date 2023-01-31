A White Bear Lake police officer who was shot last week while serving a felony arrest warrant is recovering after undergoing multiple surgeries.

Ryan Sheak was struck several times when suspect Daniel Holmgren Jr. shot at police during a standoff Jan. 24 at the Lakewood Hills Apartments on the 3100 block of Karth Road.

Sheak, who has worked for White Bear Lake police for six years, was struck several times and underwent emergency surgery for gunshot wounds to his leg, stomach and pelvis. He has had several procedures since, and on Tuesday remained hospitalized in stable condition, said White Bear Lake police Captain Phil Henry.

As Sheak recovers, the nonprofit the Front Line Foundation has started a fundraiser to help his family with expenses. The nonprofit launched the effort Monday and had raised $10,000 as of Tuesday morning, said spokesman Robb Leer.

Sheak is on the board of the St. Louis Park-based organization.

"We want to support Ryan and his family any way we can through this trying time," said Brent Rohlik, a friend and chair of the Front Line Foundation. "He is a kind and caring person and needs our support."

Sheak was among several members of law enforcement who were attempting to arrest Holmgren after he failed to show up for a court appearance related to a domestic assault charge. Holmgren, 33, is in jail and is due in court March 15.

Founded in 2018, the Front Line Foundation has primarily stepped in to help families of police officers, firefighters, EMTs and members of the Minnesota National Guard killed in the line of duty.

Sheak has helped many officers while serving as a board member, the foundation said. This is believed to be the first time the foundation has raised money for one of its board members.

"Having a member of our board seriously hurt while on duty hits too close to home," said Suzanne Holt, foundation president and CEO "We are stepping up the way we know our colleague Ryan would for any law enforcement officer injured in the call of duty."

Donations are being accepted at donorbox.org/the-front-line-foundation. Donors should put "Ryan Sheak" in the comments section.