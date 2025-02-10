Bayport has a new plan for land once eyed by failed developer

Pratt Homes, based in Vadnais Heights, was founded in 1973 and has built hundreds of houses in the Twin Cities. Founder Lowell Pratt worked with the state Department of Commerce in the early 1990s to draft home construction standards, and was granted the first builder license in the state, according to the company website. Some of their latest projects include Laurel Ridge in Scandia, the Villas at the Royal Club in Lake Elmo, and the Villas at Spring Farm in North Oaks.