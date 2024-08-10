Distressed Bayport homebuilder files for bankruptcy

Sharkey has signed several “confession of judgment” statements that allow his customers to file for relief from a state-run pool of money meant to help people when homebuilding projects go awry. The state’s Contractor Recovery Fund has a $550,000 limit per contractor, however, so if the claims against Sharkey go higher than that figure, his customers will see a prorated share of the available funds. The fund also has a cap of $75,000 per homeowner.