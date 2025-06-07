Banks: Can we keep the peace in Minneapolis?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The alphabetic arms of federal law enforcement threw a raid last week in Minneapolis, and almost everyone came out looking bad. This even though almost everyone was at least a little right. Perhaps I’ll look bad for trying to keep a critical but open mind. Let’s start with what we knew as of the workweek’s end.
Fact: On Tuesday, federal agencies bearing the initialisms DEA, FBI, ICE and ATF — wearing military gear and, in some cases, masks — swarmed a Mexican restaurant on E. Lake Street with masked agents and an armored vehicle. The agencies reported no charges or arrests. The action was described as part of an investigation into money laundering and human and drug trafficking by a “transnational criminal organization,” and not immigration enforcement. News of the operation quickly drew a swell of protesters to the scene.
Context: Today, with the way ICE has been plucking people off streets or waiting to grab them outside courthouse doors, every operation is, for practical purposes, part of immigration enforcement. And the way the Trump administration has been conducting immigration and deportation policy at the outskirts of legal legitimacy, every operation is possibly unjust. Skepticism and protests are no surprise and are vastly preferable to silent acquiescence. But …
Fact: Elected officials and allies of immigrants swarmed the scene along with the protesters, assuming immigration enforcement only and scuffling with officers. All of it escalated on social media. Other elected officials later criticized their colleagues for actions that could have incited significant violence.
Context: Initial conclusions are often wrong. Word of mouth is unreliable. Social media agitates people for both the right and wrong reasons. Minneapolis has criminal activity with or without migrants. Everyone knows these things. Everyone should act accordingly, especially when a situation is intense.
Fact: Minneapolis police were present at the operation, even though Minneapolis has been a “sanctuary city” by ordinance since 2003, meaning that police aren’t supposed to ask people about immigration status or enforce immigration laws. Police Chief Brian O’Hara said his department was asked to help with crowd control and de-escalation after about an hour.