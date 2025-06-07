Banks: Can we keep the peace in Minneapolis?

Context: All well and good, especially the review, but this is an election year in Minneapolis, and questions of public safety and justice are again where battle lines are being drawn, even though there are other matters, including the evolution of the tax base, that are equally important to the city’s future. Obviously, law enforcement raids like Tuesday’s won’t be announced in advance. Current federal policies will only add to instability. I don’t think the mayor is caught off-guard by the community reactions, but if he wants a sensible public safety milieu to prevail in November, he needs to be seen as not running behind.