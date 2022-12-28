The Mall of America is implementing bag checks at its entrances after a deadly shooting at the mall last week.

In a statement Wednesday, the mall said additional security resources were put into place, in coordination with Bloomington police, that are "both visible and nonvisible" to Mall of America visitors.

Security officers will begin to check bags at mall entrances. Mall staff didn't provide more details about the scope of the security measure.

"The Mall is significantly enhancing its security and police presence, along with implementing bag checks at entrances. ... Mall of America is a unique property, and we take the safety and security of our guests, team members, and tenants very seriously," the mall said in a statement.

Police arrested five people over the weekend in connection with a Friday night shooting that left 19-year-old Johntae Hudson dead. Late Wednesday, a district judge gave Hennepin County prosecutors an extra day, through Thursday, to make a decision on filing charges.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. inside the Nordstrom department store. It prompted an hour-long lockdown during the busy night before Christmas Eve. Police said the shooting was preceded by a disagreement between two groups of young men.

In the fall, the mall began to test metal detectors at one of its entrances. There have been a number of gun-related incidents at the mall over the last year. In August, a man was apprehended with a loaded rifle during an attempted robbery of two mall stores.

Just weeks before that incident, three men were arrested and one of them was accused of firing several rounds inside a Nike store at the mall. Last New Year's Eve, two people were shot and wounded following a dispute on the mall's third floor.

Police has always had a presence at the mall. The Bloomington Police has a special mall unit and an office at the Mall of America. The mall's security includes K9, bike patrol, and plainclothes officers.