Authorities release ID of man fatally shot in Brooklyn Park

A man who was shot Saturday at residence in Brooklyn Park has died.
A suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting Saturday on Adair Avenue.
Nichanon Kittikroekphon died of multiple gunshot wounds at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he was taken following the shooting, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Police went to a home on the 8400 block of Adair Avenue N. at about 6:35 p.m. on a call about a shooting and found Kittikroekphon, 34, of Coon Rapids, suffering from gunshot wounds.
A suspect was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered at the scene, Brooklyn Park police said.
The incident remains under investigation, but preliminary findings show the suspect and Kittikroekphon knew each other.
Deputies from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.
