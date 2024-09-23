News & Politics

Authorities release ID of man fatally shot in Brooklyn Park

A suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting Saturday on Adair Avenue.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 23, 2024 at 3:01PM

A man who was shot Saturday at residence in Brooklyn Park has died.

Nichanon Kittikroekphon died of multiple gunshot wounds at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he was taken following the shooting, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Police went to a home on the 8400 block of Adair Avenue N. at about 6:35 p.m. on a call about a shooting and found Kittikroekphon, 34, of Coon Rapids, suffering from gunshot wounds.

A suspect was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered at the scene, Brooklyn Park police said.

The incident remains under investigation, but preliminary findings show the suspect and Kittikroekphon knew each other.

Deputies from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather. 

See More

More from News & Politics

See More
/news-politics/twin-cities/suburbs

Lake Street fight in Minneapolis leads to 4 men being stabbed, police say

card image

One of the victims was last reported to be in critical condition.

News & Politics

Authorities release ID of man fatally shot in Brooklyn Park

Minneapolis

Officials ID both people killed in mass shooting in downtown Minneapolis over weekend

card image