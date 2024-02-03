Authorities have identified the juvenile who was struck and killed Wednesday morning by a Metro Transit bus in Brooklyn Park.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said that Mahad Osman, 11, died after being struck by a Metro Transit bus on busy County Rd. 81 near 71st Avenue N., just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. The cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force injuries.

The bus driver alerted authorities to the incident. Paramedics tried to save the boy but he died minutes later.

"This is an incredibly sad day at Metro Transit," General Manager Lesley Kandaras said in a statement that day. "My heart goes out to the family of the child, our bus operator, and all those affected by this tragedy."

Kandaras said no passengers were on the bus at the time. The bus driver was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure, and was slated to undergo alcohol and drug testing.

Staff writer Tim Harlow contributed to this report.