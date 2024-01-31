A Metro Transit bus fatally struck a child on a busy highway Wednesday morning in Brooklyn Park.

The bus driver called authorities to report the collision in the northbound lanes of County Road 81 near 71st Avenue N. just before 6 a.m., said Metro Transit police spokeswoman Nikki Muehlhausen.

Paramedics joined by Metro Transit and Brooklyn Park police, Brooklyn Park Fire Department and the State Patrol arrived on the scene and attempted life-saving efforts. But the pedestrian died at 6:13 a.m., Muehlhausen said.

No passengers were on the bus at the time, she said.

The bus driver will undergo alcohol and drug testing and will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure, the agency said.

The northbound lanes of County Road 81, also known as Bottineau Boulevard, were shut down as Metro Transit police and the State Patrol did an accident reconstruction in an attempt to learn what happened.







