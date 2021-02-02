Authorities on Tuesday identified the 18-year-old who died in a fire that engulfed a recreational vehicle parked behind a restaurant in north Minneapolis.
Akiea D. Green, of Minneapolis, died from smoke inhalation and burns suffered in the blaze Sunday behind Hook Fish & Chicken in the 1100 block of West Broadway, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Fire crews arrived about 6 a.m. and found the RV fully engulfed in flames said Fire Chief Bryan Tyner.
The Fire Department has not addressed the circumstances surrounding the fire, but Tyner said there is "nothing initially" that he's heard to suggest that the blaze is suspicious in nature.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Business
Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, will step down as CEO
Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon as an online bookstore and built it into a shopping and entertainment behemoth, will step down later this year as CEO, a role he's had for nearly 30 years, to become executive chairman, the company announced Tuesday.
South Metro
Dakota County votes to end relationship with MVTA
The move would take effect at the end of 2021.
Local
Wisconsin vaccination rate increases amid high demand
Wisconsin's COVID-19 vaccination rate increased relative to other states over the past week and demand continues to far exceed supply, with roughly one dose delivered to vaccinators for every four requested.
Local
Authorities ID woman, 18, who died in RV behind north Minneapolis restaurant
The teen died from smoke inhalation and burns, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Business
Florida lawmakers challenge Silicon Valley over 'censorship'
Florida lawmakers, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, intensified their battle with Facebook, Twitter and Silicon Valley when they announced new proposals Tuesday aimed at reigning in platforms they accuse of squelching the free speech of conservatives.