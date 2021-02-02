Authorities on Tuesday identified the 18-year-old who died in a fire that engulfed a recreational vehicle parked behind a restaurant in north Minneapolis.

Akiea D. Green, of Minneapolis, died from smoke inhalation and burns suffered in the blaze Sunday behind Hook Fish & Chicken in the 1100 block of West Broadway, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Fire crews arrived about 6 a.m. and found the RV fully engulfed in flames said Fire Chief Bryan Tyner.

The Fire Department has not addressed the circumstances surrounding the fire, but Tyner said there is "nothing initially" that he's heard to suggest that the blaze is suspicious in nature.

