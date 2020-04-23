Authorities on Thursday identified the father who brought his two children to their mother’s birthday celebration in a Maple Grove apartment only to be fatally shot allegedly by her boyfriend.

Kevin Logan Jr., 31, of Minneapolis, died Sunday night at an apartment in the 11800 block of N. 80th Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police officers responding to the shooting found Logan dead on the kitchen floor from two gunshots to the chest and another to his abdomen.

Rodney D. Velho was arrested at the scene and charged Tuesday with second-degree intentional murder. He remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail before a May 4 court appearance. An attorney for Velho was not immediately available to respond to the allegations.

The woman in the apartment told police that Logan is the father of her two children, has custody and brought them there for a scheduled supervised visit.

Velho was arrested outside the building and admitted shooting the other man and regretted not walking away when the two started arguing, according to the criminal complaint.