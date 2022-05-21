ROCHESTER - Attorney General Keith Ellison won the DFL Party endorsement for a second term Saturday, a contest viewed to be among the most challenging for the party on the statewide ticket this fall.

He walked onstage as Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" blared through Mayo Clinic Civic Center arena, a defiant theme that Ellison carried through with a rally cry of an acceptance speech. He was the only nominee and won on a unanimous voice vote.

Ellison called the GOP the party of "greed, fear and lies" and extolled his supporters to go to every corner of the state to fight for "justice and inclusion."

"We have endured threat after threat to our basic dignity but I'm telling you the DFL Party was made for this moment," Ellison said. "No one is outside our compassion. We're here to fight for all."

Ellison, 58, is a veteran of bruising political campaigns dating to 2006 when he became the first Muslim elected to Congress. He responded to the prospect of being a target again with a shrug and a counter-attack.

"They're not going to be nice to me. They're not going to be fair," he said in an interview before the endorsement. "They're not going to give me credit for the good work that I do so I'm not going to be sensitive about name-calling. I'm in this job to help people. What are they in it for?"

In 2018, Ellison beat Republican Doug Wardlow by a the smallest margin of all DFLers on the statewide ticket, barely 4 percentage points. Now his first re-election campaign for the office comes during a midterm election with a Democrat in the White House, meaning political winds favor Republicans.

The Republican plan of attack against Ellison is sharp. Endorsed candidate Jim Schultz calls Ellison a "radical" and holds him responsible for a rise in violent crime.

The first-term attorney general took office in 2019 with a campaign theme of helping people "afford their lives and live with dignity and respect."

His re-election campaign slogan is "everybody counts, everybody matters." He calls himself the "people's lawyer" who seeks "to help Minnesotans afford their lives and live with dignity, safety, and respect."

His message Saturday: "We have a lot more work to do to help people afford their lives, to stand up for safety and security across the state." He spoke about holding scammers accountable and "back-stopping" county prosecutors.

During his first term, he oversaw the high-powered legal teams in the groundbreaking prosecutions of former police officers in the deaths of George Floyd and Daunte Wright. But Ellison's campaign hasn't been highlighting the trials or public safety.

"We will talk about crime because everybody has a right to be safe," he said, adding that his office will continue to take over the most serious cases when smaller counties need help.

Ellison said the vast majority of the work in his office is focused on civil matters. In the office, his deputies each focus on one of four areas: consumer protection, state agencies, criminal and appellate cases, he noted.

Under Ellison, the attorney general's office worked closely with Gov. Tim Walz during the pandemic to craft executive orders and later successfully defended the orders against more than two dozen court challenges.

Republican candidates, in contrast, "share this simplistic idea that the attorney general's office is a prosecutorial agency," Ellison said. "They like to talk bad about me, but they don't talk about what they're going to do."

The GOP candidates, he said, all "agree women shouldn't have the right to choose," the environment doesn't need protection and the Jan. 6 insurrectionists were heroes.

Ellison, a criminal defense attorney before serving in Congress, also said he's "emotionally shook-up" by what happened in Buffalo, New York, where an 18-year-old white man is accused of a racist attack on Black people, killing 10 at a supermarket.

He described the attack as a combination of the accused shooter having been subjected to "horrific messaging" combined with the "toxic availability" of guns. Ellison said he wants to "make people understand political rhetoric can explode into violence" and pledged that "hate talk is not going to go unrebutted."

In a sign, perhaps, of concern for his electoral vulnerability, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar singled out Ellison for a boost during her convention speech Friday night. She praised his generosity, fairness and "moral clarity."

"Not every state attorney general would have stepped up after the murder of George Floyd but he did," she said.

The good news for Ellison's campaign is that the Republican candidates have a primary battle. Although Wardlow lost the endorsement to Schultz a week ago, he said he plans to run in the GOP primary.

Former DFL Party Chair Mike Erlandson said he thinks the GOP battle will help Ellison.

"They will be trying to one-up each other and attack each other on public safety," Erlandson said. "And that may allow the sitting attorney general to have a platform to point out what may come across as not very rational public safety positions by the Republicans running for that office."

Latonya Reeves, a 43-year-old probation officer from Minneapolis, called Ellison's work on the Chauvin case "a blessing" but said it's made him a target. Unlike his Republican challengers, Reeves said, Ellison brings a rational voice to difficult conversations.

"We have to have someone who's clear-headed," she said. "Everyone's upset. Now, where do we go from here?"

Bill Nienaber, a 49-year-old software developer from Andover, said Ellison should be able to appeal to a broad cross-section of voters. He pledged to spend coming months organizing to help the DFL connect with voters across the state.

"Racial justice issues are not urban issues," Nienaber said. "They're American issues."