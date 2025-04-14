At whose expense will Minnesota balance its budget?

This misguided approach is mirrored in the governor’s budget proposal, which also seeks to balance the budget at the expense of our most vulnerable populations in Minnesota. This may seem surprising, as the governor and his team continue to question similar actions being taken at the federal level with proposed cuts to Medicaid that would have disastrous effects on countless lives and completely upend Minnesota’s budget situation even further. I would respectfully point out that it appears we are attempting to do the same thing here in Minnesota, based on the governor’s proposed budget.