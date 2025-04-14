At whose expense will Minnesota balance its budget?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
As the Minnesota Legislature wraps up the majority of its committee work with the first, second and third deadlines behind us, much remains to be done before adjournment on May 19. In recent weeks, we’ve seen omnibus policy bills compiled, marked up and passed out of committees. Now, their complementary budget bills have followed suit.
For those paying close attention, it’s clear that different narratives are unfolding, each promising very different conclusions to this legislative session. The proposals from the governor’s office and the House diverge significantly from those of the Senate, setting the stage for potentially contentious conference committee discussions that will require substantial negotiation, collaboration and compromise.
A key difference lies in how these proposals address the significant and looming budget deficit in the coming years. The Senate appears to be taking a more balanced approach, spreading budget targets and cost reductions (i.e., “cuts”) equitably across various sections of the overall budget. In stark contrast, the House and governor’s proposals take a different path.
The House’s agreed targets call for a reduction in spending of $1.011 billion in fiscal year 2028-29 (excluding inflationary adjustments), with nearly all of these cuts — $1 billion or 98.9% — coming from the state Department of Human Services. This is despite Human Services accounting for 30% of the state’s overall expenditures. In other words, House leaders have chosen to balance the budget on the backs of individuals with disabilities, our most vulnerable Minnesotans, and the organizations that support them across the state.
These targets are set by the same legislative leaders who represent low-income individuals with disabilities, older adults and children, and families whose lives depend on these programs and services. The Human Services Finance and Policy Committee, co-chaired by Rep. Mohamud Noor, DFL-Minneapolis, and Rep. Joe Schomacker, R-Luverne, was then forced to build an omnibus bill to meet these targets. To say they were dealt a losing hand is an understatement.
This misguided approach is mirrored in the governor’s budget proposal, which also seeks to balance the budget at the expense of our most vulnerable populations in Minnesota. This may seem surprising, as the governor and his team continue to question similar actions being taken at the federal level with proposed cuts to Medicaid that would have disastrous effects on countless lives and completely upend Minnesota’s budget situation even further. I would respectfully point out that it appears we are attempting to do the same thing here in Minnesota, based on the governor’s proposed budget.