At sentencing for double killer, families say last-minute plea deal added to pain

Lacy said she has regular nightmares of the crime, and scars and pain in her back from where Hatchett’s bullet exited her body. She is trying to be strong for her children. Her little boy loved Powell, too, and had his own little nickname for her. “Everyday I hear my son ask, ‘Where is YaYa?’” Lacy said. Then she told Scoggin that Hatchett “has no remorse for what he has done or the people he has killed.”