At HealthPartners, we’re fighting for fair wages

We need to make enough money to support ourselves and our families with one job. They say they pay the “industry standard.” That “standard” assumes many of us need to moonlight. That standard has no work/life balance, no dignity. We’ve proposed raises of $5/hour for each year of the contract to do exactly that: to restore that balance and that dignity. Lest this be seen as “too much”: We agreed to no raises in 2020, the first year of the COVID pandemic.