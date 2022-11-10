Mochi donuts and Korean barbecue have taken the place of hunting and fishing equipment at a prominent retail site on the Eden Prairie corner of the highway loop around the Twin Cities.

Asia Mall opened Thursday in a former Gander Outdoors store. The store explodes the strip-center experience most Minnesotans have had of ethnic groceries. Instead, Asia Mall occupies a superstore-sized building, with two levels, windows and expansive open space.

"Whenever we go to family gatherings we have to stop at one grocery store here and one grocery there," said Marshall Nguyen, of the Caspian Group, who helped broker the development. "We waste a lot of time spreading out and going to different places to get goods. The idea was 'why can't we create a one-stop shop for a lot of Asian products?'"

Motioning to the customers that were quickly filling the Asia Mall on Thursday afternoon, Nguyen said that all kinds of people no matter if they are Asian or not can find something to experience at the center.

"I think the most beautiful part of Minnesota is it's a big melting pot," he said.

Asia Mall features a wide range of Asian cuisine. Its restaurants include Vietnamese eatery Pho Mai, Bober Tea and Mochi Dough Japanese donut shop, a restaurant called Hometaste that offers "Hong Kong cuisine," Hot Pot City, Korean hot dog restaurant CrunCheese, the Dosirak Korean barbecue restaurant, bubble tea spot Uni Uni, and Chinese restaurant Legendary Spice.

At the grocery store on the first floor, customers can find merchandise and produce, much of which is typically only found in Asian grocery stores. There is a live seafood section, including lobsters and crabs.

There are also businesses like a Western Union, hair salon, and office space. There are still some empty spaces and not all of the restaurants were completely open Thursday.

The building, on Technology Drive near the interchange of Interstate 494 and Hwy. 212, formerly housed a store from the formerly St. Paul-based Gander chain that closed in 2019.

Five investors, all with restaurant backgrounds and founders of the non-profit Chinese American Chamber of Commerce MN, purchased the 116,000-square-foot building in January 2021 for $7.2 million. The group had to deal with delays in materials and products so some of the shelves are not as full.

"I feel like we don't see much around in Eden Prairie [like this]," said Nani Meng, 19, who was at Asia Mall on Thursday with her boyfriend. "It's very convenient. You can shop right here and you can go out to eat."

Asia Mall hosted an invitation-only celebration on Wednesday complete with lion dancers. A grand opening event is planned for Nov. 20.

Nguyen is part of another project redeveloping the former Gordman's at the Burnsville Center mall into an Asian grocery store called Enson Market with a food hall. Construction is expected to be completed towards the end of next year.