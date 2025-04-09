As opiate addiction retains its grip, Twin Cities first responders are turning to another remedy

As a pharmacist for HCMC and Hennepin emergency services, Holly Drone has seen a lot. But when Drone described the pain of opiate withdrawal on patients, she turned to her clients’ and co-workers’ experiences.
“‘It feels like the devil’s taking over my body,‘” Drone recalled a patient saying. “Paramedics have said, ‘I can’t complete any other medical care because patients are so uncomfortable. They’re crawling off the cart. They want out of the ambulance immediately.‘”
Opioid abuse, fueled in part by international criminals smuggling fentanyl into the streets, has run roughshod over people across the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota. Many who overdose are given Narcan, a brand of the drug naloxone that can reverse an overdose for a price — patients experience immediate withdrawal symptoms that can feel worse than broken bones or heart attacks. Those symptoms drive many patients to use again, leading to a fatal overdose.
But a growing number of officials in Hennepin County and Ramsey County are deploying buprenorphine. The drug is meant to stall withdrawal symptoms and decrease the chance of a fatal overdose, which becomes more likely as people suffer withdrawal. Some professionals believe it can cure opiate addictions that affect a growing number of Minnesotans, many as young as 14.
A solution, not a Band-Aid
The realization of opiates’ devastating toll on the community struck St. Paul police Sgt. Toy Vixayvong when he did outreach work speaking to parents and their kids.
Vixayvong learned that more young people are getting hooked on opiates and turning to crime to support their habit. Some steal from cars. Others break into homes. All sold the stolen property to buy drugs like fentanyl pills that can cost as low as $5. But with some users taking 20 pills a day, one person’s habit grew into the city’s problem.
Vixayvong intervened by driving youths to Hennepin County clinics for prescriptions of suboxone. Suboxone, a brand of the drug buprenorphine, is a medication meant to reduce the effect of symptoms from opiate withdrawal. The drug has a small chance of making those symptoms worse, but clinicians avoid that by screening patients and their conditions.
Another St. Paul officer and the nonprofit Urban Village in St. Paul helped Vixayvong, but the demand was too much and he turned to the city for help.