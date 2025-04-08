Feds: Mexican national led drug-smuggling operation in Minnesota with ties to notorious cartel

A Mexican national orchestrated a multinational drug-smuggling operation in Minnesota that was affiliated with the notorious Sureños cartel, according to grand jury indictments filed against five people.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the five have been operating and distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl throughout the state since at least 2024.
Law enforcement “seized large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl” in the course of its nearly yearlong investigation, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and court records.
Implicated as the ringleader is Erick Emilio Diaz-Aguilar, 32, of New Prague. He’s charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, four counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Also charged with various drug-related counts are Juan Martin Elvira, Jr., 36, of Rochester; Edward Gonzalez, 29, of Hastings; and Eric Anthony Rodriguez, 46, of St. Paul.
A message was left with an attorney for Diaz-Aguilar seeking his response to the allegations. Attorneys for the other defendants all declined to comment.
One other member of the conspiracy remains at large as of Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not disclose his or her identity.
“The Sureños and other drug cartels are dangerous criminal organizations that are fueling the drug crisis in America,” Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick said in a statement announcing the indictments.