Minneapolis

Feds: Mexican national led drug-smuggling operation in Minnesota with ties to notorious cartel

The 5 defendants have been distributing meth and fentanyl throughout the state since at least 2024.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 8, 2025 at 9:33PM
U.S. Courthouse in Minneapolis (U.S. District Court)

A Mexican national orchestrated a multinational drug-smuggling operation in Minnesota that was affiliated with the notorious Sureños cartel, according to grand jury indictments filed against five people.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the five have been operating and distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl throughout the state since at least 2024.

Law enforcement “seized large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl” in the course of its nearly yearlong investigation, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and court records.

Implicated as the ringleader is Erick Emilio Diaz-Aguilar, 32, of New Prague. He’s charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, four counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Also charged with various drug-related counts are Juan Martin Elvira, Jr., 36, of Rochester; Edward Gonzalez, 29, of Hastings; and Eric Anthony Rodriguez, 46, of St. Paul.

A message was left with an attorney for Diaz-Aguilar seeking his response to the allegations. Attorneys for the other defendants all declined to comment.

One other member of the conspiracy remains at large as of Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not disclose his or her identity.

“The Sureños and other drug cartels are dangerous criminal organizations that are fueling the drug crisis in America,” Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick said in a statement announcing the indictments.

A government court filing last week disclosed that “agents conducted extensive hours of electronic and physical surveillance; facilitated multiple controlled drug purchases; reviewed large amounts of phone data, public records and other documents; and seized other evidence as part of multiple search warrant efforts.”

Kirkpatrick’s statement read that “cartel-backed drug dealers are on notice. Do not bring your poison to Minnesota. If you do, you will see federal charges and federal prison time.”

The Sureños, also known as Sur 13, is a transnational criminal street gang that originated in Southern California with hundreds of cliques around the United States. The Sureños and their affiliates pay tribute to the Mexican Mafia, and the number “13” is their symbol signifying “M” in the alphabet for Mexican Mafia.

Sureños gang members have been involved in murder, extortion, narcotics trafficking, human trafficking, prostitution and other crimes, according to federal law enforcement.

The latest indictments are the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and is part of the Justice Department’s “Operation Take Back America,” whose mission among other things includes combatting illegal immgration and drug cartel activity in the United States.

 

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Feds: Mexican national led drug-smuggling operation in Minnesota with ties to notorious cartel

card image

The 5 defendants have been distributing meth and fentanyl throughout the state since at least 2024.

Real Estate

Downtown Minneapolis’ Dayton’s Project still vastly vacant, with food hall plans dashed

card image

Business

Minneapolis developer Ray Harris dies at age 96

card image