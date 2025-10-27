As gang culture evolves, St. Paul works to intervene in informal but dangerous ‘group violence’

St. Paul police say the dynamic remains the same: Rival groups of young people taunt or otherwise offend one another, leading to violent retaliation in the streets.
But their structure is far removed from the days when gang activity was easier to spot, and members telegraphed their allegiance with red or blue clothing, claimed street corners and spray-painted tags around town to mark territory. Today, much of the city’s modern gang culture lacks organization or hierarchy, instead consisting of loosely formed, nameless cliques whose beefs over Snapchat and TikTok often end in bloodshed.
Though efforts by the city and the police department’s nonfatal shooting unit have proved successful, with homicides down by nearly 60% and shootings by a third, it’s also revealed a dangerous trend: While gangs still exist, in St. Paul it’s become more common for young people to join unnamed “groups” that are unpredictable and often without hierarchy and sometimes without loyalty — making them inherently more dangerous.
They’re formed by kids who grow up in the same neighborhood or school, and provide a perceived sense of belonging, or protection from another group that has threatened them, said St. Paul police Cmdr. Eric Vang-Sitcler, who runs the department’s gang and gun unit.
“It’s the herd mentality,” he said. “It’s that, ‘I need to survive, and I don’t have other people to ally with. Who can I ally with?’”
When gangs had more obvious presence and structure, prosecutors focused on charging members under Minnesota’s gang statute — which applies only if the gang has at least three members, shares a common name, symbol or gesture, and commits certain crimes such as murder, assault, burglary, carjackings or drive-by shootings.
In Minneapolis, federal prosecutors are now bringing racketeering charges against dozens of gang members, including the Bloods, Highs and Lows, in connection with gun violence, resulting in successful conviction and in some cases, life prison sentences.
The crackdown over time has led to gangs becoming more discreet in the United States so it’s harder for them to be charged as gang members. They started making sure they didn’t wear the same colors, or show their gang’s symbols or gestures in public. Known gangs such as the Bloods and Crips still exist in St. Paul, Vang-Sitcler noted, but he said they have become much less overt.