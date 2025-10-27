St. Paul

As gang culture evolves, St. Paul works to intervene in informal but dangerous ‘group violence’

While gangs still exist, St. Paul’s landscape is now made up primarily of nameless cliques that serve similar functions but aren’t as easily spotted.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 27, 2025 at 1:00PM
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, backed by Harding High School students, speaks at a vigil Devin Denelle Edward Scott, who was stabbed to death in the school hallways in an act of group violence. (St. Paul Federation of Educators)

St. Paul police say the dynamic remains the same: Rival groups of young people taunt or otherwise offend one another, leading to violent retaliation in the streets.

But their structure is far removed from the days when gang activity was easier to spot, and members telegraphed their allegiance with red or blue clothing, claimed street corners and spray-painted tags around town to mark territory. Today, much of the city’s modern gang culture lacks organization or hierarchy, instead consisting of loosely formed, nameless cliques whose beefs over Snapchat and TikTok often end in bloodshed.

Though efforts by the city and the police department’s nonfatal shooting unit have proved successful, with homicides down by nearly 60% and shootings by a third, it’s also revealed a dangerous trend: While gangs still exist, in St. Paul it’s become more common for young people to join unnamed “groups” that are unpredictable and often without hierarchy and sometimes without loyalty — making them inherently more dangerous.

They’re formed by kids who grow up in the same neighborhood or school, and provide a perceived sense of belonging, or protection from another group that has threatened them, said St. Paul police Cmdr. Eric Vang-Sitcler, who runs the department’s gang and gun unit.

“It’s the herd mentality,” he said. “It’s that, ‘I need to survive, and I don’t have other people to ally with. Who can I ally with?’”

When gangs had more obvious presence and structure, prosecutors focused on charging members under Minnesota’s gang statute — which applies only if the gang has at least three members, shares a common name, symbol or gesture, and commits certain crimes such as murder, assault, burglary, carjackings or drive-by shootings.

In Minneapolis, federal prosecutors are now bringing racketeering charges against dozens of gang members, including the Bloods, Highs and Lows, in connection with gun violence, resulting in successful conviction and in some cases, life prison sentences.

The crackdown over time has led to gangs becoming more discreet in the United States so it’s harder for them to be charged as gang members. They started making sure they didn’t wear the same colors, or show their gang’s symbols or gestures in public. Known gangs such as the Bloods and Crips still exist in St. Paul, Vang-Sitcler noted, but he said they have become much less overt.

That loose hierarchy in a demographic that’s getting younger — with easier access to high-powered firearms and no one to answer to — is a dangerous combination, Vang-Sitcler said.

“You wouldn’t see a 35-year-old Crip member pull out a gun and spray 70 rounds into a crowd because they know they’re going to prison if that happens,” he said. And, while Vang-Sitcler said anyone intending to commit a crime with a gun is dangerous, “the younger ones are more reckless, and because they’re more reckless, they’re more dangerous.”

St. Paul’s Harding High School community was shaken by group violence in February 2023, when 15-year-old sophomore Devin Scott was stabbed to death on his first day attending the school. According to the charging document, Scott and another boy got into a fight with Nosakhere Kazeem Holmes, who was 16 at the time.

The charges say it started with a fistfight, with camera footage showing the other boy tackling Holmes to the ground as Scott and the other boy punch Holmes. Holmes then took out a knife and stabbed Scott multiple times.

Henry Scott speaks up about his 15-year old cousin Devin Scott who was just buried after being stabbed to death at Harding High School in St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Families will have a chance to address the board directly on the subject of school safety in St. Paul schools in what are likely to be tense exchanges after a series of violent incidents across the district.] RICHARD TSONG-TAATARII • richard.tsong-taatarii @startribune.com
Henry Scott speaks up about his 15-year old cousin Devin Scott who was just buried after being stabbed to death at Harding High School in St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Families will have a chance to address the board directly on the subject of school safety in St. Paul schools in what are likely to be tense exchanges after a series of violent incidents across the district.] RICHARD TSONG-TAATARII • richard.tsong-taatarii @startribune.com (Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Four months prior in October 2022, J’Veon Jamauri Brown, 16, was charged with shooting and killing Antwan Watson, 16, in a St. Paul alley. The group involved in Watson’s killing was previously in the same clique as one associated with Scott’s stabbing at Harding High School.

Another teenager who may have been involved alleged that Brown later messaged him “that’s what y’all get.” Brown denied sending the message, according to charges.

Getting out ‘not as easy’

While the police department and other St. Paul officials have worked to help youth out of gang culture, those who have grown up around it say it’s not so simple.

Kardell Davis, 19, became a father at 16 and realized he needed to separate himself from street life, though he said he’s never been a part of one of the “cliques” he’s observed. He served time in juvenile detention for stealing cars.

For those in a clique, it can be hard to leave the lifestyle since those who leave the streets can face retaliation.

“You can’t just get out of the streets like that,” said Davis, who attends Journeys Secondary School and said he wants to go to college to become a chef or learn woodworking. “It’s not as easy as everybody thinks it is.”

Davis and other teenagers are finding a reprieve from street life though the nonprofit World Youth Connect, which aims to empower young people by placing them in leadership roles while also helping them find jobs, and, in some cases, escape violence in the streets.

A pair of World Youth Connect members who requested anonymity to avoid retaliation and stay out of trouble shared their experiences with the Minnesota Star Tribune in a recent interview. Both said that allegiances are loose, but the consequences are real.

One boy, age 15, described getting into a fistfight with someone from a different friend group at a tobacco shop. He didn’t elaborate on why he initiated a fight. But, he said, “I did it for my friends.”

“It wasn’t even my problem, and that’s what’s messed up about it,” he said.

Someone in the rival group pulled out a gun and shot the boy in the hand. His arm went numb and he didn’t realize he was injured and needed to go to the hospital until he left the store. The incident made him rethink how he handles conflict and why it didn’t make sense to use violence, he said.

“What am I trying to prove?” the boy said.

Another 16-year-old boy seated next to him said fights can arise because of a variety of disputes over money or interest in a girl. “Stupid beef,” he said, “it could be about anything.”

To reduce group violence, the city has taken a multilayered approach including police investigation and intervention by nonprofits to help young people find an alternative path through life. The non-fatal shooting unit, which investigates those incidents with the same level of resources and intensity as homicides, has been effective at curbing group violence as well as crimes committed by individuals, Vang-Sitcler said.

And the city’s Office of Neighborhood Safety’s recently departed director, Brooke Blakey, said she’s been proud of the office’s work with police and organizations and nonprofits like Youth World Connect.

“It’s really about the lack of resources in our public health realm, and then figuring out: How do we really provide a resources for this? How do we have mentorship? How do we get employment?”

In most cases, Davis said, he hasn’t seen people successfully get out of gang culture. But he said it’s possible.

“I feel like you can, you just got to have a team behind you,” he said. “You’ve got to have people pushing you.”

Paul Walsh, Kyeland Jackson and Sarah Nelson of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this report.

