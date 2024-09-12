Wayzata police are offering a $1,000 reward in hopes a glass artifact stolen from a 9/11 memorial in a city park will be returned.
Artifact stolen from Wayzata 9/11 memorial, reward offered for its return
Somebody ‘forcefully removed’ and took the artifact from Panoway Plaza Park on Aug. 29, police said.
Police believe the glass artifact was “forcefully removed and stolen” from a granite memorial in Panoway Park on Aug. 29, and only a small fragment left behind.
The memorial stood in tribute to Gordy Aamoth Jr., a Wayzata resident who died in the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.
Several artifacts were inlayed on the top of the granite memorial including a glass artifact recovered from the site of ground zero in the rubble of the twin towers. The artifact was found near Aamoth’s remains, police said.
“This simple glass artifact holds immeasurable value to many, including Gordy Aamoth’s family,” police said, but has no tangible value.
Wayzata Crime Prevention Coalition is offering the reward and is asking for help in recovering the artifact “so everyone can reflect on its significance.”
Somebody ‘forcefully removed’ and took the artifact from Panoway Plaza Park on Aug. 29, police said.