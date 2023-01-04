St. Paul police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old man that his family said was killed during a robbery attempt while walking home from work.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man Tuesday evening on suspicion of murder for the Dec. 28 killing of Alex Becker. He was booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder. The Star Tribune normally does not name people until they are formally charged.

St. Paul Police spokesperson Mike Ernster said the investigation is ongoing, so it is unclear if there will be more arrests or insight into a motive behind shooting, which was the city's 40th homicide of the year.

Family members identified Becker shortly after his death, saying that the man was killed during a robbery while walking home from work. A fundraiser organized by his family said that Becker was a pallbearer for his grandfather just over a week before his death, adding that he was a gentle man who "truly tried to see the good in everyone."

Anyone with information about the homicide can call St. Paul investigators at 651-266-5650.