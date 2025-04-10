Opinion: Are bagpipes too ‘woke’?

Unfortunately, I and other academic leaders have been uninvited to take part in events that some institutions feel may be too risky at a time when federal funding could be withheld as punishment. This is especially unfortunate at a time when fewer high school students say they plan to go to college, because celebrating the diversity of our students (their faith traditions, cultural backgrounds, nationalities, identities and viewpoints) plays an important role in creating welcoming campuses and shaping a more enriching educational experience for all. Fostering an environment of mutual respect and belonging does not elevate any one group over another. Instead, it strengthens the ties that bind us together, offering opportunities for understanding, growth and connection that extend far beyond the classroom experience.