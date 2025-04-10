Opinion: Are bagpipes too ‘woke’?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Macalester College is proud to host the Minnesota Scottish Fair and Highland Games. This beloved tradition that showcases pipes and drums, heavy games, Scottish dog breeds, Highland dancers and — perhaps, even a “Heilan Coo,” the shaggy bovine that has become our mascot — brings together people from across the country to celebrate Scottish traditions. What better place to host such a festival than Macalester, founded in 1874 by the son of Scottish Presbyterians and deeply rooted in a proud Scottish heritage?
This event is not just a fun gathering but also serves as a powerful example of how colleges and universities can amplify the cultural uniqueness of their campuses and welcome in neighboring communities. The Scottish Fair, as well as other cultural festivals on campuses around the nation, represents a partnership between the college and community organizations, creating economic opportunity and further enriching the neighborhood by bringing together students, employees and local residents. Through such partnerships, Macalester celebrates our institutional history while also ensuring that its global perspective — something we’re most known for — remains front and center.
Does hosting the Scottish Fair exclude anyone? Of course not. It’s as wholesome and inclusive as the Minnesota State Fair. The act of honoring one group’s traditions does not come at the expense of others. As a Latina born in New York City, I would never be mistaken for a Midwesterner with Scottish heritage. And, yet, I feel not the least bit diminished by cheering on Macalester’s bagpipers as they compete among the best musicians in the world.
I am equally honored to observe Ash Wednesday, Black History Month, Diwali, Eid, Hanukkah, Lunar New Year and Pride. Such events are not discriminatory; on the contrary, it is a privilege to be welcomed into these sacred spaces, learning about cherished customs from fellow members of our community who invite me to share their joy and learn about their cultures. At each of these events, I am moved by the diversity of those who participate and the openness with which they embrace new experiences and viewpoints.
This is the beauty of a college campus — an intentionally pluralistic space where we bring together people from around the world to learn from each other and to appreciate the diversity of our human family. Much like the American experiment, our colleges and universities practice e pluribus unum every day. It would be tragic for this aspect of the college experience to be curtailed in response to threats from political leaders.
But, in today’s divisive climate, when some critics are questioning the value of established college traditions, even the most joyful cultural celebrations can sometimes be viewed through a political lens. At their most extreme, interpretations of the new “anti-DEI” mandates in higher education have resulted in closure of offices, firing of personnel, canceling of so-called “woke” events and even suppression of the academic freedom to teach and learn about aspects of U.S. history.