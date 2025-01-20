Apple Valley police find vehicle of missing man who may be experiencing mental health crisis

Apple Valley police said on Monday they have located the unoccupied vehicle of a man who went missing while he was delivering pizzas last week, and now suspect he could be suffering from a mental health crisis.
The man’s vehicle was found in Superior, Wis., after he went missing while on the job for Domino’s in Apple Valley.
Shuefaub “Shue” Xiong, 42, had reported to work at a Domino’s pizza in Apple Valley on Jan. 14 but did not make four scheduled deliveries around 6 p.m., according to statements from Apple Valley Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Xiong is described as an Asian man who is 5-foot-8 and weighs 215 pounds, with a bald head, brown eyes and a beard, according to investigators. He was driving a red Toyota Camry with Minnesota plate CWT545.
Xiong’s vehicle was located unoccupied in Superior, Wis., on Sunday, Apple Valley police said in a Monday news release. A witness near where the vehicle was parked believed they saw Xiong in the vehicle on Saturday around 4 p.m., and an acquaintance of Xiong’s said the two spoke in Roseville around 8 p.m. Saturday, police said.
The police department said in a statement it was unsure how Xiong traveled there or if he had obtained another vehicle. The police department continued to ask for the public’s help locating Xiong.
“Given the cold temperatures and uncharacteristic behavior, investigators are continuing to follow up on any leads, as it is critical he is located and provided care,” the department’s release states.
Investigators believe that Xiong might be experiencing a mental health crisis. There is “no indication” that Xiong is a threat to others, and he is known to carry a firearm and has a permit to carry, Apple Valley police said.
“We continue to work with the family to locate Mr. Xiong,” the department said.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts or who has seen him can call the police department at 952-953-2700.
Elliot Hughes of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this report.
