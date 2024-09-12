Local chefs share fall apple recipes
From fancy pork chops to fried apple pies, there’s no limit to what you can do with Minnesota apples.
Serves 1.
While this recipe has several elements, each simple component makes more than you need for a pork chop. Store the extras in a covered container in the refrigerator. Note: The recipe calls for Duroc pork chops, but the flavors and accompaniments will work with any thick pork chop. Veal demi-glace can be found in specialty markets. In a pinch, use a quality beef consommé. To create a slurry mix, whisk together 1 tablespoon cornstarch with 2 tablespoons cold water. From chef Gheorghe Vatafu of the St. Paul Grill.
For the bourbon-soy glaze:
- 1 c. (8 oz.) light soy sauce
- 1 c. (8 oz.) brown sugar
- 1c. (8 oz.) bourbon
For the cranberry-apple relish:
- ½ c. (4 oz.) granulated sugar
- 2 tbsp. cider vinegar
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 2 ⅔ c. (12 oz.) peeled apple cut into ⅜-in. dice
- 2 c. (8 oz.) dried cranberry
- 1 ½ tsp. (¼ oz.) peeled and diced ginger root
- 1 ½ tsp. (¼ oz.) seeded, diced jalapeño
- Dash cayenne pepper
- Zest of 1 orange
For the port-lingonberry demi:
- ⅓ c. (3 ½ oz.) lingonberry preserves
- 1 ¼ c. (10 oz.) veal demi-glace (see Note)
- 2 tbsp. (1 oz.) brown sugar
- ¼ c. (2 oz.) kitchen port wine
- Slurry mix (see Note)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the pork chops:
- 1 (14-oz.) Duroc pork chop, bone-in and frenched (see Note)
- 4 tbsp. (2 oz.) Bourbon Soy Glaze
- 1 Gala apple
- ⅓ c. (3 oz.) Cranberry-Apple Relish
- 1 ½ tsp. (¼ oz.) crumbled walnut halves
- 6 tbsp. (3 oz.) Port-Lingonberry Demi
- Fresh microgreens, for garnish
Directions
To prepare the bourbon glaze: Put all ingredients into a saucepan and slowly reduce all ingredients over low heat into a glaze-like texture. Set aside.
To prepare the cranberry-apple relish: In a skillet over medium heat, heat sugar, vinegar and salt, stirring to dissolve.
Add chopped apples and dried cranberries, and increase heat to medium-high. Let fruit cook, uncovered, for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring carefully, until apple is tender but still holding its shape. Add ginger, jalapeño, cayenne and orange zest, mix gently. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.
To prepare the port-lingonberry demi: In a medium saucepan, add lingonberry preserves, veal demi-glace, brown sugar and wine and bring to a boil. Boil mixture for 10 minutes on medium heat. Slowly add slurry mix to pan, stirring constantly, until the mixture gets a glaze-like texture. Salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.
To prepare the pork chops and stuffed apples: Preheat grill to medium-high heat, and preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Season the pork chop with salt and pepper and grill for 10 to 15 minutes on each side, depending on preferred doneness. Let pork chop rest at room temperature for 5 to 10 minutes.
While pork chop is resting, peel the apple. Cut the top of the apple off and hollow out the core. Stuff the apple with the prepared cranberry-apple relish and crushed walnut. After the apple is complete, put a cube of butter (¼ ounce) on top of the apple, and place it in an oven at 375 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes. The apple should be soft but keep its shape.
After the pork chop has rested, generously brush it with the prepared Bourbon Soy Glaze. Place pork chop on the grill again briefly to caramelize.
Serve the pork chop immediately next to the prepared stuffed apple. Serve with port-lingonberry demi on the side, and garnish with fresh microgreens.
Apple Trifle
Serves 6.
Many of the components of this recipe could — and should — be started the day before. But the chantilly is best when made the same day. From Corey Wall, the pastry chef at Tullibee in Minneapolis. Note: The malted milk crumb is adapted from a recipe by Milk Bars by Christina Tosi.
For the spiced apples:
- 8 (936 g) Granny Smith apples
- 6½ tbsp. (80 g) granulated sugar
- 1 ½ tbsp. (20 g) brown sugar
- ¾ tsp. cinnamon
- ¼ tsp. vanilla extract
- ¼ tsp. ground cardamom
- ½ tsp. salt
- Splash of lemon juice (about ¼ tsp.)
For the malted milk crumb:
- ⅓ c. plus 2 tsp. (45 g) malted milk powder, divided
- 6 tbsp. (45 g) dry milk powder, divided
- ⅓ c. (40 g) flour
- 5 ½ tsp. (15 g) cornstarch
- 2 tbsp. (25 g) sugar
- ⅓ tsp. (2 g) salt
- 4 tbsp. (55 g) butter, melted
- 2 oz. (60 g) white chocolate, melted
For the buttermilk pastry cream:
- 6 egg yolks (108 g)
- 7 (85 g) sugar
- 3 tsp. (23 g) cornstarch
- ¾ c. (200 g) heavy cream
- ¾ c. (200 g) buttermilk
- ½ tsp. vanilla extract or paste
- 5 tbsp. (71 g) butter, room temperature
- Pinch of salt (1 g)
For the vanilla chantilly:
- 2 c. heavy cream
- ¼ c. powdered sugar
- ½ tsp. vanilla extract or paste
- Pinch salt (about ⅛ tsp.)
Directions
To prepare the apples: Peel and dice apples into medium pieces. In a medium pot over low heat, stir together apples, granulated sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, cardamom, salt and lemon juice. Cook gently until the apples become just tender and the syrup starts to slowly thicken. (Apples should still have a slight bite to them and not be mushy.) Remove from heat and cool, and refrigerate until ready to use.
To prepare the malted milk crumb: Line a half-sheet pan with parchment paper and preheat oven to 250 degrees.
Stir together ⅓ cup malted milk powder, 8 teaspoons dry milk powder, ⅓ cup flour, cornstarch, sugar and salt. With a rubber spatula, mix in melted butter. Spread out on parchment-lined pan and bake, stirring frequently, until toasty and buttery smelling.
Remove from oven and stir in additional 2 teaspoons dry milk powder and let cool. Once cooled, mix in remaining 8 teaspoons dry milk powder and 2 teaspoons malted milk powder.
Mix in melted white chocolate with spatula, mixing frequently as it cools. Break apart large clumps. Store in an airtight container until ready to use.
To prepare the pastry cream: Mix together egg yolks, sugar and cornstarch. Set aside.
In a saucepan over medium heat, gently warm the heavy cream, buttermilk and vanilla. When you start to see steam, slowly stream into egg mixture. Return to medium heat, whisking constantly to prevent it from cooking on the bottom.
As it thickens, stop every so often to check for large bubbles coming through to the surface, and keep cooking until very thick and large bubbles (or “bloops”) are surfacing.
Remove mixture from heat and stir in butter and salt. Strain into wide, shallow container and cover with plastic wrap directly on surface. Refrigerate until cold and ready to use.
To prepare the vanilla chantilly: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, add cream, sugar, vanilla and salt. Start mixing slowly until it starts to thicken. Gradually increase speed, not going higher then medium-high. Beat until it is thick and stiff peaks have formed. Keep cold until ready to use.
To assemble: Prepare in one large trifle dish or six individual dishes. Alternate between ingredients, starting with apples on the bottom, pastry cream, then chantilly. Level out each layer as you go for a pleasant presentation, and top with malted milk crumb before serving.
Fried Apple Pie
Makes 6 pies.
This recipe, from P.S. Steak chef Wyatt Evans, is reminiscent of the pies served at a certain fast-food restaurant. A scoop of ice cream — cinnamon or vanilla is our choice — is never a bad idea. Leftover pies heat up beautifully in an air fryer. Note: Vietnamese, or Saigon, cinnamon has a stronger flavor and aroma than the cinnamon usually found in spice aisles.
- 2 medium (about 12 oz.) Granny Smith or Pink Lady apples
- 1 tbsp. unsalted butter
- ½ tsp. ground cinnamon, preferably Vietnamese, plus more for garnish (see Note)
- 1 pinch kosher salt
- ¼ c. packed light brown sugar
- 1 tbsp. water
- 1 ½ tsp. all-purpose flour
- 1 (14- to 16-oz.) pkg. refrigerated or frozen pie dough, thawed if frozen
- 1 egg, beaten
- 6 c. vegetable oil, for frying
- Granulated sugar, for garnish
Directions
To prepare the filling: Peel, halve and core apples. Chop into ½-inch pieces until you have 2 cups; save any remaining apple for another use.
In a medium skillet over medium heat, melt butter and cook until starting to lightly brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the apples, cinnamon and a pinch of kosher salt. Sauté, stirring occasionally, until the apples are almost tender, 6 to 7 minutes. Add brown sugar and water; stir until the sugar is melted and the liquid is bubbling, 20 to 30 seconds. Add flour and stir until absorbed, about 30 seconds. Turn off the heat.
Divide and scoop the filling onto a large plate into 6 portions (about 2 ½ tablespoons each). Refrigerate until cool to the touch, at least 15 minutes.
To assemble pies: While the filling is cooling, on a floured surface, roll out pie dough to a thickness of ⅛ inch. Trim the edges so that you have an 8-inch square. Cut in half to form 2 rectangles. Position the rectangles with a longer side closer to you. Make 2 vertical cuts in each half, spacing them equally (about 2 ⅔ inches) apart. You should be left with 6 (2⅔-by-4-inch) rectangles. (If the dough gets too soft at any point, refrigerate for 10 minutes before trying again).
Transfer the rectangles onto the baking sheet in a single layer. Repeat rolling and cutting the second pie dough, adding them to the second baking sheet. Refrigerate until firm, 15 to 40 minutes.
Brush egg onto 6 of the dough rectangles. Transfer a portion of filling onto each brushed rectangle, leaving behind any accumulated liquid on the plate. Gently arrange the filling into an even layer, leaving a ¼-inch border.
Top each one with a second rectangle and press down with your fingers to seal the top and bottom dough together, making sure to go all the way around. (Pick up the pie if needed to really pinch the edges together.) Refrigerate.
To cook: Heat 6 cups vegetable oil in a large Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat until 375 degrees. Meanwhile, fit a second rimmed baking sheet with a wire rack.
Fry 3 pies at a time: Place in the hot oil and fry, gently flipping the pies every minute or so with a slotted spoon or spider, until golden-brown all over and crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to the wire rack. Dust with cinnamon and granulated sugar. Let cool for at least 5 minutes before serving.
