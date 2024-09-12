Local chefs share fall apple recipes

While pork chop is resting, peel the apple. Cut the top of the apple off and hollow out the core. Stuff the apple with the prepared cranberry-apple relish and crushed walnut. After the apple is complete, put a cube of butter (¼ ounce) on top of the apple, and place it in an oven at 375 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes. The apple should be soft but keep its shape.