AP VoteCast: Voter anxiety over the economy and a desire for change return Trump to the White House

The share of voters who said their family's financial situation was ''falling behind'' rose to about 3 in 10, up from roughly 2 in 10 in the last presidential election. Many voters were still reeling from inflation that spiked to a four-decade high in June 2022. About 9 in 10 voters were very or somewhat concerned about the cost of groceries, and about 8 in 10 were concerned about their health care costs, their housing costs or the cost of gas.