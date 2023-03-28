Attorneys for Anton Lazzaro, the Minneapolis GOP operative standing trial on child sex trafficking conspiracy charges, are expected to mount their defense Tuesday as the 32-year-old's trial nears an end.

FBI Special Agent Richard Waller, the lead investigator in the federal investigation of Lazzaro, resumed testimony Tuesday morning as the final witness for the prosecution.

Waller walked jurors through much of the evidence shared since the government began its case last week, certifying transportation and messaging records while describing what agents found during searches of Lazzaro's 19th floor Hotel Ivy condominium and his co-defendant's dorm room in December 2020.

Waller told Assistant U.S. Attorney Melinda Williams how Lazzaro complied during the search in opening a safe in his office that required a biometric code. Inside, agents found stacks of cash organized in $10,000 bundles and weapons including an AR-style rifle that teen girls posed with for photos on previous visits to see Lazzaro. In a side table next to Lazzaro's bed, Waller confirmed, agents found Plan B emergency contraceptive pills that alleged victims testified previously to being given by Lazzaro after they were paid for sex.

Lazzaro is on trial for one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and five separate sex trafficking counts associated with alleged victims aged either 15 or 16 at the time he is accused of paying them for sex in 2020.

Gisela Castro Medina, now 21, was also charged in the investigation and has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction charges. She awaits sentencing in August and testified last week that she first met Lazzaro alongside a girl identified as Victim A through the Seeking Arrangement dating site geared toward "sugar daddy" relationships. After being paid for sex, Castro Medina has said, she then accepted Lazzaro's offer to recruit other young girls for him to have sex for money with during the alleged conspiracy.