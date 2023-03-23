Still in high school, Gisela Castro Medina and her 16-year-old best friend were surprised when the older, wealthy man they met online in 2020 took an interest in them and their struggles.

Anton Lazzaro, or Tony to them, first wowed them when he sent them $50 for food in exchange for photos of their faces after meeting on a dating website for "sugar daddy" relationships. He then dazzled them when they visited his luxury Minneapolis condominium, served them champagne and let them unburden themselves about experiences with drug addiction and abusive relationships.

"It felt like I had someone who would listen to me for the first time," Castro Medina, then 18, told jurors Thursday on the second day of testimony in Lazzaro's federal child sex trafficking trial in Minneapolis.

But Lazzaro soon pulled out stacks of cash inside his 19th floor Hotel Ivy condominium, first offering them money to remove their tops and eventually alternating between having sex with both girls while the other watched The Lion King in his living room.

Castro Medina, now 20, was arrested alongside Lazzaro in 2021 and has since pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and is awaiting an Aug. 8 sentencing date.

Lazzaro's trial on six counts – one for conspiracy and five counts of sex trafficking of a minor associated with separate girls aged 15 or 16 at the time of the alleged crimes from May to December in 2020 – started this week in Minneapolis and is expected to span into next week.

On Thursday, Medina told jurors how Lazzaro, now 32, started asking her to serve as his "recruiter" in helping find other young girls to pay for sex – preferably 16-year-olds. She testified that he told her "he had people in the past do this for him in California" and explained it as "almost like matchmaking."

"I was freaked out. This guy is crazy, this guy is really weird," Castro Medina said she recalled thinking.

Though she said she shut down the first offer, Castro Medina testified that she came to trust Lazzaro so much that she became to "idolize" him as a father figure and followed his lead as she sought the types of girls he wanted.

She testified that Lazzaro preferred 16-year-olds and a "very slim body type." He wanted white girls with no tattoos and was "very strict on weight."

"He preferred what he called sluts, whores, broken girls," Castro Medina said. "At one point I was even referring to myself like a slut, a whore, a broken girl."

At the time, Castro Medina testified, she did not consider what she did to be wrong. When asked by Assistant U.S. Attorney Melinda Williams how she felt now, Castro Medina's perspective shifted dramatically.

"I think it was wrong, I think it was disgusting, I think it was horrible," Castro Medina said. "I think it should have never happened."

The government's examination of Castro Medina continued into a late morning break. She is expected to be cross-examined by Lazzaro's defense attorneys later Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to startribune.com for more updates.