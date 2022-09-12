An NBA source said the league is looking into potential discipline for Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards after Edwards posted a video using homophobic language to his Instagram account over the weekend.

The source told the Star Tribune the league is reviewing the incident. In the past, the league has usually fined players for similar comments. In 2018, when it fined Denver center Nikola Jokic $25,000 for a homophobic remark he made, and it fined Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant $50,000 in 2021 for homophobic comments.

Edwards apologized Sunday after he posted and then deleted a video in which he uses his phone to zoom in on a group of people on a nearby sidewalk. Edwards comments on what he assumes is their sexual orientation from the way they were dressed and uses the word "queer" in a derogatory manner as he does.

He then said, "Look what the world done came to, bruh," as a woman's voice laughs in the background.

Even though Edwards deleted the video, users on Twitter recorded it and it made its way around the platform, prompting the response from Edwards.

On Monday, Timberwolves President Tim Connelly released a statement to condemn Edwards' remarks.

"We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media," the statement said. "The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many."