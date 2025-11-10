Minneapolis

Another Minneapolis neighborhood targeted in ongoing rash of smash-and-grab vehicle vandalism

The latest burst adds to what has been going on for months in the city.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 10, 2025 at 4:39PM
Just one of the hundreds of cars that have been targeted for theft over the past several months. (Louis Krauss/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The chronic crime of smash-and-grab break-ins targeting parked vehicles has spread to another Minneapolis neighborhood, officials said Monday.

The latest burst of these crimes, which have been going on in the city for the past several months, occurred before dawn Sunday in the Lowry Hill neighborhood, police said.

Specifically, it was near Fremont Avenue S. and W. Franklin Avenue that officers found “multiple vehicles with broken windows,” a police statement read.

Around 20 vehicles had their windows smashed, a police incident report disclosed.

In mid-October, after a two-month lull in the city, there was a significant resurgence of parked vehicles being targeted for smash-and-grab break-ins. Over a five-day span then, police received reports of 124 instances of vandalism throughout the city, with windows shattered and wallets and other valuables at times stolen.

Back on Aug. 19, three vehicle vandalism suspects — boys ages 15, 16 and 17 — were arrested in north Minneapolis and have since been charged with motor vehicle tampering and fleeing on foot.

For several weeks until mid-August, more than 500 cars were broken into in various neighborhoods. In many cases, the damage has taken place on the streets next to apartment buildings, townhouses or condos.

Some residents have had their vehicles broken into several times over a matter of weeks.

Police said it’s important to call them as soon as possible and report the following information: clothing descriptions of those involved; any vehicles they may arrive or leave in, including license plates; and location or direction of travel.

If your vehicle was damaged or broken into recently, police say to report it immediately by calling 911 or 311. You can also report it in person at your nearest precinct or file an online report.

On the prevention side of things, police urge vehicle owners to park in well-lit and well-traveled areas, not to leave keys in the vehicle, and either remove valuables from vehicles or hide them well inside.

Louis Krauss of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

