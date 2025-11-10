Another Minneapolis neighborhood targeted in ongoing rash of smash-and-grab vehicle vandalism

The chronic crime of smash-and-grab break-ins targeting parked vehicles has spread to another Minneapolis neighborhood, officials said Monday.
The latest burst of these crimes, which have been going on in the city for the past several months, occurred before dawn Sunday in the Lowry Hill neighborhood, police said.
Specifically, it was near Fremont Avenue S. and W. Franklin Avenue that officers found “multiple vehicles with broken windows,” a police statement read.
Around 20 vehicles had their windows smashed, a police incident report disclosed.
In mid-October, after a two-month lull in the city, there was a significant resurgence of parked vehicles being targeted for smash-and-grab break-ins. Over a five-day span then, police received reports of 124 instances of vandalism throughout the city, with windows shattered and wallets and other valuables at times stolen.
Back on Aug. 19, three vehicle vandalism suspects — boys ages 15, 16 and 17 — were arrested in north Minneapolis and have since been charged with motor vehicle tampering and fleeing on foot.
For several weeks until mid-August, more than 500 cars were broken into in various neighborhoods. In many cases, the damage has taken place on the streets next to apartment buildings, townhouses or condos.
Some residents have had their vehicles broken into several times over a matter of weeks.