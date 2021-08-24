Minnesota's largest school district will require masks for its youngest students when COVID-19 is circulating widely in surrounding communities.

The Anoka-Hennepin school board voted Monday evening to mandate masks for students and staff in kindergarten through 6th grade when county health department data reaches a particular threshold: at least 15 cases per 10,000 residents. Masks will be recommended, but not required, for students in grades 7 to 12 and staff and visitors working with those students.

Case counts in Anoka and Hennepin counties have been rising, and are nearing the threshold that would prompt the district to require masks for its younger students.

The district's policy shift comes as the virus' Delta variant has caused a spike in cases across Minnesota, and as many school districts have moved to mandate masks for some or all students and staff. Several, like Anoka-Hennepin, have focused their masking policies primarily on students who are not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The discussion at the Anoka-Hennepin school board meeting drew a large and sometimes raucous crowd of parents, including those urging for a mask mandate and some vehemently opposed to it. Some in the audience who were upset about the prospect of a mask requirement booed other speakers and chanted and shouted over board members throughout the meeting.

Superintendent David Law said the masking policy, which will be reviewed weekly when the district receives updated data, is an attempt to both protect students' health and recognize that many families in the district want to be able to make their own choices about COVID-19 safety protocols. The new rules will take effect on Sept. 7, the first day of the school year.

Late last week, the neighboring Osseo Area Schools' board voted to mandate indoor mask wearing for students and staff at all grade levels. St. Paul and Minneapolis schools, the state's second- and third-largest districts, are also requiring everyone to wear masks.

