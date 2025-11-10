Meet the Minnesota farm girl opening for Stevie Nicks

She headed to Belmont University in Nashville for college, but it was really the music industry there she was interested in. After becoming a regular in writing sessions with other songwriters and working up her own demos, she wound up getting signed to Lava Records via its founder, Jason Flom, whose other past protégés besides Amos and Lorde include Katy Perry and Paramore. Later, her contract was picked up by Island Records, home to U2.