Meet the Minnesota farm girl opening for Stevie Nicks

After getting signed at age 21 by a manager who helped launch Lorde and Tori Amos, Anna Graves moved to Nashville and then Los Angeles thinking her music career was well on its way.
Turned out, though, the budding singer/songwriter had to return to her family farm in central Minnesota to really get things moving.
“I was ready to quit the business until I came home and found my way again,” said Graves, now 28 with a new record deal and some big opening gigs on her calendar.
Following a June tour with Seattle hitmakers the Head and the Heart, the poetic Americana-pop balladeer is playing her biggest gig yet in her home state warming up for Stevie Nicks at Grand Casino Arena (fka Xcel Energy Center) on Wednesday. She’s also issuing a new single this week, “Burn On,” beginning the rollout for a new album coming next year via famed folk/roots music label Rounder Records.
Talking via Zoom from Los Angeles last week — she was out there working on her upcoming record — Graves seemed more interested in discussing her Minnesota roots than all the various, sometimes seemingly random indicators her career is about to take off.
Case in point: That morning she excitedly learned that another of her singles, “Hollow Bones,” made a playlist in Harper’s Bazaar magazine selected by none other than “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” singer Shaboozey. Her song and his hit couldn’t be more different.
“Pretty cool,” Graves simply said.
And then there’s Wednesday’s St. Paul show with the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, with whom she performed once already this year in Indianapolis. The story goes that Graves’ booking agent’s aunt is a friend of the Fleetwood Mac legend and turned her onto her music.