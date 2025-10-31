News & Politics

Animal welfare lawsuit against Macalester College over rodent experiments dismissed

Macalester graduate Dr. Neal Barnard’s lawsuit was dismissed this week but he plans to refile the case.

By Erin Adler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 31, 2025 at 11:00AM
A group of prospective students walk on Macalester's campus in 2023. The school was sued this year over rodent lab experiments. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The lawsuit a Macalester College alumnus filed objecting to the Psychology Department’s use of rodent experiments has been dismissed, though the plaintiff says he plans to refile the case.

Dr. Neal Barnard, a medical doctor from Maryland, filed the lawsuit in June, alleging Macalester is lying when it says on its website that it follows the highest ethical standards for animal welfare in its labs.

Barnard, who founded a nonprofit called the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine to advocate for alternatives to animal research in medicine, wanted the St. Paul college to stop using animal experiments when other research methods are available or take down the statements.

This week, Hennepin County Judge Karen Janisch dismissed the suit, saying Barnard didn’t have a valid claim because he knew about Macalester’s animal research practices, having met with college faculty and officials. The school didn’t promise to change its practices, the court order said.

Two out of three counts in Barnard’s suit were dismissed without prejudice, meaning Barnard can refile.

Barnard had said he learned about Macalester’s animal practices after donating $100 to Macalester and helping with college fundraising while planning his 50th class reunion. He sought the college’s return of his donation.

“When a party conducts an independent factual investigation before it enters into a commercial transaction, that party cannot later claim that it reasonably relied on the alleged misrepresentation,” the court order said.

Macalester officials said the court’s ruling confirms outside groups can’t dictate a college’s curriculum.

“While people are entitled to personal opinions about animal use in science, the college is deeply committed to academic freedom,” Macalester President Suzanne Rivera said in a statement Wednesday. “We respect the expertise of our faculty in what to teach and how to teach it.”

In an interview, Barnard noted the court didn’t exonerate the school. He said he’s concerned Macalester will be “emboldened” by the ruling to continue to coerce students into participating in experiments, killing animals and making untrue statements about it.

“Macalester is alone and is medieval in continuing this process,” he said Thursday, referring to animal research. “I have no doubt that we will eventually win for the students and for the animals.”

Barnard had recalled his past participation in rat experiments using a “Skinner box” while studying at Macalester and learning the animals were killed afterward by a fellow student. They demonstrate how operant conditioning works.

School officials confirmed they’re still using a version of Skinner boxes, the court order said.

In the original experiments, animals pushed a lever and got a reward, like food, or a punishment, such as an electrical shock. They were deprived of food or water beforehand.

Macalester uses about 100 rats per year and if healthy, they can be used in multiple activities; many live two to three years in the lab. Eventually, all rats are euthanized by an experienced technician using carbon dioxide, Cari Gillen-O’Neel, a Macalester professor and Psychology Department chair, said Thursday.

about the writer

Erin Adler

Reporter

Erin Adler is a news reporter covering higher education in Minnesota. She previously covered south metro suburban news, K-12 education and Carver County for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

