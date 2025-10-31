Animal welfare lawsuit against Macalester College over rodent experiments dismissed

The lawsuit a Macalester College alumnus filed objecting to the Psychology Department’s use of rodent experiments has been dismissed, though the plaintiff says he plans to refile the case.
Dr. Neal Barnard, a medical doctor from Maryland, filed the lawsuit in June, alleging Macalester is lying when it says on its website that it follows the highest ethical standards for animal welfare in its labs.
Barnard, who founded a nonprofit called the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine to advocate for alternatives to animal research in medicine, wanted the St. Paul college to stop using animal experiments when other research methods are available or take down the statements.
This week, Hennepin County Judge Karen Janisch dismissed the suit, saying Barnard didn’t have a valid claim because he knew about Macalester’s animal research practices, having met with college faculty and officials. The school didn’t promise to change its practices, the court order said.
Two out of three counts in Barnard’s suit were dismissed without prejudice, meaning Barnard can refile.
Barnard had said he learned about Macalester’s animal practices after donating $100 to Macalester and helping with college fundraising while planning his 50th class reunion. He sought the college’s return of his donation.
“When a party conducts an independent factual investigation before it enters into a commercial transaction, that party cannot later claim that it reasonably relied on the alleged misrepresentation,” the court order said.
Macalester officials said the court’s ruling confirms outside groups can’t dictate a college’s curriculum.