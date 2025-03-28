Anderson: Hooked on bass, young Minnesotan survives brain surgery, lands 8-pounder to win Bassmaster Classic

In August 2023, Gordon and Jennifer Fothergill were at the Itasca County Fair in Grand Rapids, Minn., when Jennifer’s phone rang.
She could tell by the area code the call was from Alabama, where their son, Easton, was a college student and a budding professional bass angler.
A standout Grand Rapids High School bass fisherman, Easton had chosen to attend the University of Montevallo in part so he could learn about fishing bass in other parts of the country, especially the South.
But Easton hadn’t been feeling well, and his parents were worried.
He’d been having headaches, and that summer at the Bassmaster National College Championship he had washed down a handful of ibuprofen trying to stop the pain.
Still, his head pounded, and he passed out in his boat.
Recovering sufficiently to finish fifth in the tournament with his Grand Rapids High School buddy, college roommate and fishing partner Nick Dumke, Easton returned to Alabama, where he fell into bed for days.
Unable to reach him, Jennifer gave his roommates an ultimatum.