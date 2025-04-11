Anderson: It's time to get politics out of Minnesota conservation

Last week, I wrote about birders, bikers and hikers and how they’ve been getting a free ride in many instances on the backs of hunters (and anglers) who’ve borne the brunt of conservation funding in Minnesota.
I focused on the purchase and maintenance of the more than 1,500 state wildlife management areas (WMAs) in Minnesota, because in most instances they were bought with money contributed by hunters directly or indirectly.
The same is true for the state’s approximately 700 waterfowl production areas managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The state’s hunters and anglers also were the primary drivers behind the initial dedication of Minnesota’s lottery proceeds to the environment and to passage of the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.
Of the more than 230 commenters who weighed in on last week’s column, some agreed with the premise that everyone who benefits from Minnesota’s many outdoor opportunities should help pay to sustain them.
Others cited a litany of reasons why they shouldn’t have to pony up. Some said they already pay through the purchase of state park permits, while others noted they contribute to conservation through lottery ticket purchases and the fractional portion of the state sales tax that underwrites the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.
All true, more or less.
The broader point of the column, however, was that regardless of who has paid, or continues to pay, for conservation of the state’s woods, waters, fields and wildlife — and the lifestyles they support — many of the state’s natural resource are at greater risk today than ever.