Anderson: It's time to get politics out of Minnesota conservation

“For many people, the ‘environment’ today is no longer about clean air and clean water,” Amato said. ”It’s often more about a set of experiences they expect to consume, whether at a park, nature area or wherever. They often don’t understand the threats that exist to these areas and the need to be involved in the issues of the day to preserve them. Many of these areas didn’t exist in the past and there’s no guarantee they’ll exist in the future. They’re not eternal."