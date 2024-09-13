For young waterfowlers, the attraction of these outposts often had less to do with bagging ducks than being part of a gang whose membership was by invitation only, and whose continued good graces depended on adherence to an unspoken code. You watched. You learned. You were safe. And if the flight was on and the wind was right, in the still-dark of early morning for the first time you’d tremble at the sound of wings whistling over decoys, and learn then the true meaning of anticipation.