Andersen sues contractor, alleging it bungled Dubuque plant renovation, costing millions

Andersen Corp. claims an industrial automation company botched a big project at its Dubuque, Iowa, factory, costing the windowmaking giant millions of dollars.
Bayport-based Andersen hired ATS Corp. in 2020 to design and build automated equipment to assemble its E-Series windows.
But ATS failed to complete and deliver the equipment, missing deadlines by “enormous margins,” Andersen claimed in a suit filed Thursday. The equipment is now 860 days late.
The breach of contract suit was filed in Washington County District Court against Ontario, Canada-based ATS and its U.S. subsidiary, ATS Ohio Inc.
ATS has shut down work on the Dubuque project and has demanded millions of dollars in extra payments, Andersen claims.
The contractor’s “conduct has been so egregious as to constitute gross negligence or willful misconduct,” the suit said.
In a statement, ATS said because the dispute “is in front of the courts, we will not make any additional statements at this time, but we will look to defend, and present, our position through appropriate channels.”
ATS is a publicly traded company with about $2.7 billion in annual sales.