While Rutgers took a 28-24 lead with 11:28 left in the fourth quarter, the Gophers didn’t panic. The defense made another stop and got the ball back to the offense with 6:24 to play. Lindsey and Co., did their thing, driving 72 yards in seven plays to take the lead on Javon Tracy’s 4-yard TD catch in which he lunged the ball into the end zone.