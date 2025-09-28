Anthony Smith and his defensive teammates on the Gophers football team had been pursuing Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis all afternoon, yet there he was, their former Minnesota teammate, threatening to lead the Scarlet Knights to a late field goal to force overtime or even a touchdown to sneak out of Huntington Bank Stadium with a victory.
Kaliakmanis had moved Rutgers from its own 21-yard line to the Minnesota 26 with 37 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the Gophers leading 31-28. On second-and-10, Scarlet Knights center Gus Zilinskas’ shotgun snap came when Kaliakmanis wasn’t ready and went through the QB’s legs for a 15-yard loss to the Gophers 41, much to the home team’s delight.
“A kid in a candy shop,” Smith, a defensive end, said, describing his reaction to the loose ball. “I was 7-year-old Anthony, being in the candy store, hearing, ‘Go free.’ My eyes brightened, and I think everybody else’s did, too.”
The miscue forced Rutgers (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) to send out kicker Dane Pizzaro to try a 56-yard field-goal attempt with 20 seconds left. The kick had the distance but sailed wide right, ending Rutgers’ last threat and enabling the Gophers to use victory formation for the final snap in their Big Ten opener in front of an announced 46,234.
For Smith, a sigh of relief came, too, because it took a while for the Gophers to find their defensive footing.
“You know, winning is not easy,” said the senior from Shippensburg, Pa., who had 1½ of the Gophers’ seven sacks. “Winning is one the hardest things to do in football.”
Rutgers made sure of that. The Scarlet Knights drove 71 yards on 10 plays on their first possession only to see Gophers defensive lineman Rushawn Lawrence block Jai Patel’s 22-yard field-goal attempt. They then scored a touchdown to cap an eight-play, 62-yard march later in the first quarter and made it 14-0 on Kaliakmanis’ second TD pass to finish a 12-play, 68-yard drive early in the second quarter.
By that time, Rutgers had rolled up 191 total yards to the Gophers’ 26. It looked as if the rout were on.